Live events coming up in Mckinney
(MCKINNEY, TX) Live events are coming to Mckinney.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM
Address: 404 North Church Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Don't know how to paint? ...... Just Mix, Pour & Pull to create something beautiful!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 404 North Church Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Wonderfully informative and fun workshop with hands on learning with take home soap!
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 6861 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
The benefits of a mindfulness practice can be experienced by anyone and can help one live life more fully, peacefully & resourceful lives.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: Historic Downtown Mckinney, McKinney, TX 75069
Join us for the McKinney Spooktacular Beer Crawl from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: McKinney, McKinney, TX 75071
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
