Mckinney, TX

Live events coming up in Mckinney

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Live events are coming to Mckinney.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mckinney area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUBQY_0bgT3U3700

Paint Pouring Botanicals

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 404 North Church Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Don't know how to paint? ...... Just Mix, Pour & Pull to create something beautiful!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ISc7_0bgT3U3700

Cold Process Soap Making 1 Day Workshop

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 404 North Church Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Wonderfully informative and fun workshop with hands on learning with take home soap!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSh1D_0bgT3U3700

Introductory Intentional Mindful Meditation

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 6861 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

The benefits of a mindfulness practice can be experienced by anyone and can help one live life more fully, peacefully & resourceful lives.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq8IF_0bgT3U3700

Downtown McKinney Spooktacular Beer Walk

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Historic Downtown Mckinney, McKinney, TX 75069

Join us for the McKinney Spooktacular Beer Crawl from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGaGK_0bgT3U3700

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: McKinney, McKinney, TX 75071

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
ABOUT

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

