Live events South Bend — what’s coming up

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the South Bend area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Dove Faith Cafe South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Storytellers share how God has worked in their lives in sometimes dramatic and unforeseen ways. Prepare to be amazed.

4th Annual Mix 106 Mixer South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Mix 106's 4th Annual Mixer - an Exclusive Evening of R&B on the Rooftop at Four Winds Field Sunday, August 29th brought to you by Stella!

GRAD Ent. ALL WHITE DAY PARTY South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

GRAD ENT. PRESENTS “All White Day Party” at the Cubs Staduim Fri. Oct 1st. 6pm-11pm Live DJ, Food, Drinks & more…21+ event limited tables‼️

Post Evangelical Pastor & Leader Gathering South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 635 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Join other post-evangelical pastors and leaders October 12-13 to connect, learn from one another, and know that you're not alone