Live events South Bend — what’s coming up
(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the South Bend area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Storytellers share how God has worked in their lives in sometimes dramatic and unforeseen ways. Prepare to be amazed.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Mix 106's 4th Annual Mixer - an Exclusive Evening of R&B on the Rooftop at Four Winds Field Sunday, August 29th brought to you by Stella!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 525 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601
GRAD ENT. PRESENTS “All White Day Party” at the Cubs Staduim Fri. Oct 1st. 6pm-11pm Live DJ, Food, Drinks & more…21+ event limited tables‼️
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 635 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601
Join other post-evangelical pastors and leaders October 12-13 to connect, learn from one another, and know that you're not alone
