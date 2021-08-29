Cancel
South Bend, IN

Live events South Bend — what’s coming up

Posted by 
South Bend Digest
South Bend Digest
 5 days ago

(SOUTH BEND, IN) South Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the South Bend area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqpAW_0bgT3TAO00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNodG_0bgT3TAO00

Dove Faith Cafe

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Storytellers share how God has worked in their lives in sometimes dramatic and unforeseen ways. Prepare to be amazed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMDgn_0bgT3TAO00

4th Annual Mix 106 Mixer

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 South William Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Mix 106's 4th Annual Mixer - an Exclusive Evening of R&B on the Rooftop at Four Winds Field Sunday, August 29th brought to you by Stella!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VXGIR_0bgT3TAO00

GRAD Ent. ALL WHITE DAY PARTY

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

GRAD ENT. PRESENTS “All White Day Party” at the Cubs Staduim Fri. Oct 1st. 6pm-11pm Live DJ, Food, Drinks & more…21+ event limited tables‼️

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUB7w_0bgT3TAO00

Post Evangelical Pastor & Leader Gathering

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 635 South Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601

Join other post-evangelical pastors and leaders October 12-13 to connect, learn from one another, and know that you're not alone

