Sioux Falls, SD

Coming soon: Sioux Falls events

Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sioux Falls:

Liberty Quartet

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4100 S Bahnson Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Liberty Quartet is absolutely the best Quartet! God is using them to minister to the hearts of believers and to those who do not a relationship with our Lord. Thank you guys!

Psychedelic Bob Ross

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1412 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD

Psychedelic Bob Ross is a popular experience with positive reviews from craft beverage (beer, wine, and spirit) lovers

Tuthill Mountain Bike Festival 2021

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3500 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

The Tuthill Mountain Bike Festival is two days of racing and socializing organized by the Sioux Falls Bike Racing Series. We are a committed group of volunteers who profit only from satisfaction...

Dog & Cat Painting

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 500 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Calling all animal lovers! Create a painting of a cat and dog following simple steps. Age: 5yrs. + Admission per child: $10 Must register & pay online.

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

