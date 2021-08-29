Early goal sets tone as Alexandria wins over Detroit Lakes in season-opening 8AA battle

From start to finish, the Alexandria boys soccer team showed what it's capable of in its 4-0 win over Detroit Lakes in its season opener. In between thunderstorms at Alexandria Area High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, the Cardinals picked up their first Section 8AA win of the season in dominating fashion. Senior Jack Carlson wasted no time in putting Alexandria on the board. In the game's opening minute, he beat the Detroit Lakes defense and slid the ball past goalkeeper Evan Thomas.