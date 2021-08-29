Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Early goal sets tone as Alexandria wins over Detroit Lakes in season-opening 8AA battle

By Jared Rubado
DL-Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom start to finish, the Alexandria boys soccer team showed what it's capable of in its 4-0 win over Detroit Lakes in its season opener. In between thunderstorms at Alexandria Area High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, the Cardinals picked up their first Section 8AA win of the season in dominating fashion. Senior Jack Carlson wasted no time in putting Alexandria on the board. In the game's opening minute, he beat the Detroit Lakes defense and slid the ball past goalkeeper Evan Thomas.

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, MN
Sports
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Cardinals#Dl#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy