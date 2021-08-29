Live events coming up in Macon

(MACON, GA) Macon is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Macon area:

2021 Tour of Progress Macon, GA

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Join us on Wednesday, October 13 for a self-guided tour of downtown Macon's transformative development. Free and open to the public!

Kevn Kinney Live at Capricorn Sound Studios Macon, GA

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 MLK Jr Blv, Macon, GA 31201

Kevn Kinney is an acclaimed Rock and Folk singer, songwriter and musician and the founder and frontman of the band Drivin N Cryin.

Macon Freedom For All Solidarity 5K Walk/Run Macon, GA

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 310 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201

Macon Freedom for All Solidarity Walk/Run is a united community partnership.

Macon's Cookin' 2021 Macon, GA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 567 Plum Street, Macon, GA 31201

Rebuilding Macon's annual fundraiser is around the corner! Join us at Fall Line Brewing Co. for our fourth annual Macon's Cookin'