Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo events calendar

Kalamazoo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalamazoo:

Food Truck Tuesday and LIVE MUSIC

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 140 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

Join us for Food Truck Tuesday! Featuring Fat Mike's BBQ with the Alex Mays Band from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Our pub will be open for drinks only, but you're welcome to bring your food inside or sit...

First Flight Series- Intro to Aerial

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 5015 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

Try a new and fun workout. Fly Fit's new session starts the week of September 13th. This is the perfect time to try an Intro to Aerial Series and join a FUN workout. This is a 4 class series...

Whole Food, Plant Based Immersive Cooking & Wellness Retreats

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Concerns about health conditions? Wanting to Cook Healthier? Wish you knew more about a Plant-Based Lifestyle? We offer Fun, Immersive, Experiential, Whole Food, Plant-Based, Cooking & Wellness...

Celtics and Classics

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1030 S 8th St, Kalamazoo, MI

Come check out this dog friendly bar! Great views from the patio. Food truck Tuesdays! The upbeat fun show of Irish pub music consists of me playing fiddle, guitar, and the bodhran drum. We always...

Moana Jr Auditions

Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2107 N 26th St, Kalamazoo, MI

Center Stage Theatre will be hosting our youth auditions for Moana Jr on August 29! Audition information and registration...

Kalamazoo, MI
With Kalamazoo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

