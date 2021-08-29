Murfreesboro calendar: Coming events

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murfreesboro:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Create your own Succulent Christmas Tree with Classy Cactus Farm

NRA CCW Instructor Certification Course Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The course certifies firearms trainers to deliver the NRA's Basic CCW course curriculum (teaching students how to draw from a holster).

Land & Purchase Class - Murfreesboro Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 630 West Burton Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Land & Purchase Class at the Murfreesboro Office (Only 12 spots available)