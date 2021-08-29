Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro calendar: Coming events

Murfreesboro Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murfreesboro:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Nashville, TN 37127

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 410 West Lytle Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Create your own Succulent Christmas Tree with Classy Cactus Farm

NRA CCW Instructor Certification Course

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 752 East Northfield Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

The course certifies firearms trainers to deliver the NRA's Basic CCW course curriculum (teaching students how to draw from a holster).

Land & Purchase Class - Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 630 West Burton Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Land & Purchase Class at the Murfreesboro Office (Only 12 spots available)

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

