Live events Schenectady — what’s coming up

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Schenectady:

Walking Tour: Gossips and Gadflies Rotterdam Junction, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

Can you keep a secret? This tour explores the Stockade through the writings of Harriet Mumford Paige. Living in the early 19th century, she was an ordinary woman with an extraordinary penchant for...

Pitch Night at The Mopco Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 North Jay Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Try out your best stuff for our panel of experts!

The Marshall Tucker Band Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

When you wake up and want to put a smile on your face, you think of the songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul.

Beer and Board Games at Great Flats Brewing Schenectady, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 151 Lafayette St #2052, Schenectady, NY

Come out to Great Flats Brewing in Schenectady and enjoy a great selection of craft beers and board games.

Labor Day Weekend Reggae Brunch featuring Mixed Roots! Schenectady, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 108 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305

Spend your Sunday morning relaxing and unwinding with Reggae music from Mixed Roots, a brunch menu from Bountiful Bread, and special drinks!