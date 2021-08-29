Cancel
Jackson, MS

Jackson calendar: Coming events

Jackson Updates
Jackson Updates
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MS) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13J6u2_0bgT35JR00

The Stolen Faces Live at Martin's Downtown

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 214 State Street, Jackson, MS 39201

The Stolen Faces (Nashville's Tribute to The Grateful Dead) performs at Martin's Downtown December 11 Doors 9 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUuEt_0bgT35JR00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Jackson, Jackson, MS 39201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZR04Z_0bgT35JR00

Lucky Leaf Expo Jackson 2021

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 105 East Pascagoula Street, Jackson, MS 39201

Lucky Leaf Expo Jackson will be the largest Medical Cannabis Expo the state has seen. 125 +Exhibitors, 100+ Speakers, and Panels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxnKf_0bgT35JR00

LIQUID ASSETS X BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT HAIR SHOW - JACKSON

Jackson, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 407 South Congress Street, Jackson, MS 39201

GET EXPERT ADVICE ON ALL 3 BRANDS AND CERTIFIED TRAINING IN BRAZILIAN BLOWOUT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jOARD_0bgT35JR00

In-Person Sunday Worship Service

Jackson, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2323 Powers Ave, Jackson, MS

We are excited to regather for in-person worship service at "The P"! About this Event FROM THE PASTOR Greetings Progressive Members, I pray that you and yours are safe, healthy and well. Certainly...

