Live events coming up in Flint
(FLINT, MI) Flint is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flint:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1937 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI 48503
Free fitness class at Brennan Park. Suitable for all levels of fitness.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502
A Pink and White Themed Dress Coded Event Centered on Enhancing HEART HEALTH AWARENESS!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: Buckham Alley, Flint, MI 48502
Unique dining experience in Buckham Alley Presented by Friends of the Alley
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 120 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502
Xtreme Ampt up step a thon! High intensity step fitness workout with hip hop music and some choreography style step routine!
