Live events coming up in Flint

(FLINT, MI) Flint is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flint:

Get Fit in Flint - Free Xtreme Hip Hop Step Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1937 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI 48503

Free fitness class at Brennan Park. Suitable for all levels of fitness.

Rose': A Pink & White Themed Event Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502

A Pink and White Themed Dress Coded Event Centered on Enhancing HEART HEALTH AWARENESS!

FotA - Dinner Under The Lights Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Buckham Alley, Flint, MI 48502

Unique dining experience in Buckham Alley Presented by Friends of the Alley

Xtreme Ampt up Step A Thon! Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 120 East 1st Street, Flint, MI 48502

Xtreme Ampt up step a thon! High intensity step fitness workout with hip hop music and some choreography style step routine!