Newport News, VA

Coming soon: Newport News events

Newport News Daily
Newport News Daily
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT NEWS, VA) Live events are coming to Newport News.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport News:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143tQx_0bgT2zBJ00

Join Us for Harvest Church Worship Service

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for Better by Choice with Apostle Spells every Sunday at 11AM for a powerful worship experience you do not want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhJev_0bgT2zBJ00

Jurassic Giants at the VLM

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA

Roaring, stomping, animatronic dinosaurs are back at the Virginia Living Museum! In this summer’s “Jurassic Giants” exhibit, journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sfk8K_0bgT2zBJ00

Roll Bounce Skate Party

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 Main Street, Newport News, VA 23601

Join us September 3rd for our skate party! There will be live music, food vendors and a fully stocked snack bar.

Super Science Live Aug 7th & 8th

Newport News, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA

June 19-Sept 6 | Super Science Live Cost: Included with museum admission Time: Saturdays & Sundays 11:15am & 12:15pm Location: Amphitheater (Inside in case of inclement weather) Join our amazing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Kc2L_0bgT2zBJ00

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Newport News

Newport News, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Newport News, VA 23601

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

