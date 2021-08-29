Youngstown calendar: Events coming up

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Youngstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Youngstown area:

TobyRaps / Chad Wrong / GRIZZZLY Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

TobyRaps with guests Chad Wrong and Grizzzly come to the Westside Bowl!

St. John’s Glendi Grecian Festival Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4955 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH

Celebrating food, music and dance! Enjoy lamb dinners, pastitsio, gyros, souvlaki, stuffed grape leaves, homemade Greek pastries and much more. There will be live entertainment – Greek bands...

Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5898, 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH

Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans is on Facebook. To connect with Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans, join Facebook today.

The Millennial Theatre Company Presents "The Rocky Horror Show"! Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 530 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502

Let's Do The Timewarp Again! Join MTC for an immersive production of this cult classic musical!

We Will Never Forget: Holger Keifel Photos of 9/11 First Responders Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 524 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH

"We Will Never Forget: Holger Keifel Photos of 9/11 First Responders From The Butler Collection" On view August 15 - September 12, 2021 As we approach the 10-year anniversary of the horrific...