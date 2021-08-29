Cancel
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown calendar: Events coming up

Youngstown News Watch
Youngstown News Watch
 5 days ago

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Youngstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Youngstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFFob_0bgT2yIa00

TobyRaps / Chad Wrong / GRIZZZLY

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2617 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH

TobyRaps with guests Chad Wrong and Grizzzly come to the Westside Bowl!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5N1Z_0bgT2yIa00

St. John’s Glendi Grecian Festival

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4955 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH

Celebrating food, music and dance! Enjoy lamb dinners, pastitsio, gyros, souvlaki, stuffed grape leaves, homemade Greek pastries and much more. There will be live entertainment – Greek bands...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8GHG_0bgT2yIa00

Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5898, 7777 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH

Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans is on Facebook. To connect with Varsity Soccer vs. Boardman Spartans, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Dj2o_0bgT2yIa00

The Millennial Theatre Company Presents "The Rocky Horror Show"!

Youngstown, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 530 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502

Let's Do The Timewarp Again! Join MTC for an immersive production of this cult classic musical!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BhKi_0bgT2yIa00

We Will Never Forget: Holger Keifel Photos of 9/11 First Responders

Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 524 Wick Ave, Youngstown, OH

"We Will Never Forget: Holger Keifel Photos of 9/11 First Responders From The Butler Collection" On view August 15 - September 12, 2021 As we approach the 10-year anniversary of the horrific...

Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown News Watch

Youngstown, OH
With Youngstown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

