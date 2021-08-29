Cancel
Topeka, KS

Topeka events coming soon

Topeka Voice
(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are coming to Topeka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Topeka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oXc5_0bgT2veP00

KSAWWA/KWEA Joint Annual Conference

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Expocentre Dr, Topeka, KS

The annual joint conference of these two long-standing environmental organizations, the Kansas Water Environment Association (KWEA) and the Kansas Section of the American Water Works Association...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWDex_0bgT2veP00

Departure

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

It’s always a rocking good time when Departure takes the stage!! Get here early because this band packs the house!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7WHu_0bgT2veP00

LIVE MUSIC: Swinging Country Band

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3110 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS

Join us for some great Country Swing Dancing! This event will be downstairs in the Lounge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udHJH_0bgT2veP00

Crossroads Fountain Show

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 630 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS

Officially named “Crossroads Fountain” this magnificently designed show is sure to dazzle every audience. Take a step back or find a seat to watch this spectacular show of choreographed water...

Capital City Classic Dog Show

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Expocentre Dr, Topeka, KS

Vendors with the latest in dog show products. All breed, AB Confirmation, obedience, junior showmanship.

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

