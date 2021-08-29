Events on the Roanoke calendar

(ROANOKE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

SW Self-Defense & Combatives Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 506 11th St NW, Roanoke, VA

Southwest Self-Defense & Combatives: Free lessons will work on discipline, self-defense, general fitness, mental acuity, and range of motion. Saturdays, 5-6pm & Sundays, 5-6pm @ #TheHopeCenter ...

KIDSWorship Returns!!! Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 5521 Green Ridge Rd, Roanoke, VA

After over a year without, we invite all our Green Ridge family and guests to begin gathering early Sunday mornings before Connect Groups for fellowship and of course some coffee and donuts!

Roanoke (The Band) at The Spot on Kirk Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Roanoke is a Rock band with soaring 3 part harmonies, memorable songwriting, and an energetic live show.

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Award-winning, double-platinum selling artist, Mick Flannery blends melody with thought-provoking lyrics.

Ferrum College Young Alumni Gala Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 109 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

The Ferrum College Young Alumni Gala is a fundraising event to support the Black American Scholarship for Empowerment.