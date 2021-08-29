Events on the Roanoke calendar
(ROANOKE, VA) Live events are lining up on the Roanoke calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 506 11th St NW, Roanoke, VA
Southwest Self-Defense & Combatives: Free lessons will work on discipline, self-defense, general fitness, mental acuity, and range of motion. Saturdays, 5-6pm & Sundays, 5-6pm @ #TheHopeCenter ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 5521 Green Ridge Rd, Roanoke, VA
After over a year without, we invite all our Green Ridge family and guests to begin gathering early Sunday mornings before Connect Groups for fellowship and of course some coffee and donuts!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011
Roanoke is a Rock band with soaring 3 part harmonies, memorable songwriting, and an energetic live show.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011
Award-winning, double-platinum selling artist, Mick Flannery blends melody with thought-provoking lyrics.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 109 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011
The Ferrum College Young Alumni Gala is a fundraising event to support the Black American Scholarship for Empowerment.
