What’s up Olympia: Local events calendar

(OLYMPIA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Olympia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Olympia area:

Thursday 9/9-- Levels 1 & 2 PoleLite 6:30-8pm Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 219 Legion Way SW, Suite 202, Olympia, WA 98501

This is a beginner level class for students who have completed Pole Dancing 101.

Open House @ 408 27th Avenue SE, Olympia - Sun Aug 29 2021 Olympia, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse 2 homes for sale in Wildwood, Olympia. View prices, photos, virtual tours, schools, permit info, neighborhood guides, noise levels, and more.

Sip and paint at Olympia Wine bar, Rumors! Olympia, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 430 Washington Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Relax and paint and enjoy a huge selection of delicious wine at Rumors Wine Bar Olympia!

Hands On Children's Museum Summer Splash Olympia, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:50 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:50 AM

Address: 414 Jefferson St NE, Olympia, WA

Make your reservations for Summer Splash!, Hands On Children’s Museum’s summer-long festival of fun, sponsored by WSECU, now through August 29! Kids will experience big adventures. They can dig...

Bridges to Heal Erin Jones Book Release — ASHHO Tumwater, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us to celebrate the release of Erin Jones’s first book, “Bridges to Heal US, Stories and Strategies for Racial Healing.” You may purchase a copy of her book on Amazon, or Erin will have...