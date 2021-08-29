Cancel
Mission, TX

Coming soon: Mission events

Mission Times
Mission Times
 5 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Live events are coming to Mission.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Ado_0bgT2kBe00

South Texas Health System — Childbirth Education Classes at McAllen

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503

The childbirth education class explores body changes in the mother during pregnancy, the stages of labor, delivery and postpartum care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ur7Uu_0bgT2kBe00

The Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships Polo Match & Hot Air Balloon Festival

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 South 15th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and hot air balloon festival, it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands.  What is The Victory Cup all about? Enjoying a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners, great views from our helicopter and the big and beautiful hot air balloon giants on property! With events throughout the Uni

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMuKw_0bgT2kBe00

Best Practices for Laceration/Wound Management and Suture Workshop

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1800 S. 6th St, (956) 627-2201, McAllen, TX 78503

This course is designed for all skill levels. Beginner or already suturing? Come spend a Saturday with friends. Learn 10 stitches.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxq7D_0bgT2kBe00

CAT DEALERS LIVE

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 310 South 17th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

the brazilian duo CAT DEALERS is coming to the RGV sept 9 for 1 night for the LOVE of MUSIC!!!! come OUT to party with us at THE LANDMARK!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8G69_0bgT2kBe00

Femcity 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2721 South 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78503

Femcity Rio Grande Valley wants to celebrate our 5 Year Anniversary with you!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

