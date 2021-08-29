Coming soon: Mission events

(MISSION, TX) Live events are coming to Mission.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

South Texas Health System — Childbirth Education Classes at McAllen Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503

The childbirth education class explores body changes in the mother during pregnancy, the stages of labor, delivery and postpartum care.

The Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships Polo Match & Hot Air Balloon Festival Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 South 15th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and hot air balloon festival, it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands. What is The Victory Cup all about? Enjoying a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners, great views from our helicopter and the big and beautiful hot air balloon giants on property! With events throughout the Uni

Best Practices for Laceration/Wound Management and Suture Workshop Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1800 S. 6th St, (956) 627-2201, McAllen, TX 78503

This course is designed for all skill levels. Beginner or already suturing? Come spend a Saturday with friends. Learn 10 stitches.

CAT DEALERS LIVE Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 310 South 17th Street, McAllen, TX 78501

the brazilian duo CAT DEALERS is coming to the RGV sept 9 for 1 night for the LOVE of MUSIC!!!! come OUT to party with us at THE LANDMARK!

Femcity 5 Year Anniversary Celebration Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2721 South 10th Street, McAllen, TX 78503

Femcity Rio Grande Valley wants to celebrate our 5 Year Anniversary with you!