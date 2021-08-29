Cancel
Yuma Proving Ground, AZ

Yuma Proving Ground calendar: Events coming up

Yuma Proving Ground Dispatch
 5 days ago

(YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ) Live events are coming to Yuma Proving Ground.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yuma Proving Ground:

Trunk or Treat Registration

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Shaw Ave, Yuma, AZ 85365

Register to have a trunk, booth, or haunted house at the MCCS Yuma Red Ribbon Trunk or Treat Event!

Busby Group Wine Night

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 265 South Main Street, Yuma, AZ 85364

Take an opportunity to meet new people or just hang out with some friends. The drinks are on us.

Riverfront Cleanup - Yuma West Wetlands

Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 282 North 12th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

Calling all environmental heroes- celebrate National CleanUp Day by cleaning up Yuma West Wetlands

Mountain Meeting

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

We will be meeting in the Stone Ridge Youth Building located on the northwest side of the property. August 29th 6:30 - 7:30

Mosaics- Pick Your Shape

Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1221 W 16th St, Yuma, AZ

Join us 8/31 for mosaics wall art. Learn the basics of mosaic art, pick your colors, design your piece! Pick from select shapes, all measure roughly 12" at the widest point. All instruction and...

