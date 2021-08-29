What’s up New Haven: Local events calendar
(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the New Haven area:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 145 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Movies in the Plaza is back, bringing you Wednesday night fun April through October in downtown New Haven!
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM
Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510
Larry Kirwan throws a halfway to St Patricks Day Party at The Sunday Buzz Matinee
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 PM
Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510
Fernando Pinto Presents: East Rock Concert Series at Cafe Nine
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510
The Queen of the minor key returns to New Haven
