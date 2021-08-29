Cancel
New Haven, CT

What’s up New Haven: Local events calendar

New Haven Dispatch
New Haven Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW HAVEN, CT) Live events are lining up on the New Haven calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Haven area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XvTW_0bgT2Xf500

Movies in the Plaza

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 145 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Movies in the Plaza is back, bringing you Wednesday night fun April through October in downtown New Haven!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xOGT_0bgT2Xf500

Larry Kirwan (Black 47)

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510

Larry Kirwan throws a halfway to St Patricks Day Party at The Sunday Buzz Matinee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9INw_0bgT2Xf500

Robyn Hitchcock

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 PM

Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510

Fernando Pinto Presents: East Rock Concert Series at Cafe Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fiFSO_0bgT2Xf500

Eilen Jewell

New Haven, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 250 State St., New Haven , CT 06510

The Queen of the minor key returns to New Haven

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven Dispatch

New Haven, CT
With New Haven Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local Events#Ct#Downtown New Haven#New Technologies#St Patricks Day Party
