Events on the Columbus calendar

(COLUMBUS, GA) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbus:

End of Summer Party Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Join us for a wonderful day in the House of the Lord. Central invites you to participate in our worship service followed by a hotdog lunch, games, inflatables, sno-cones and ... Read More about...

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!

Live at Outskirts! Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 5736 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA

We are back Columbus Georgia and we are bringing a surprise with us!

How To Save and Fix your Relationship/Marriage- Columbus Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31901

Save & Fix Your Relationship/Marriage Without Having To Go To Long Term Couples Counselling Using My Proven 4SX Dating System

Mystery at the Museum: Ghosted! Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1002 Victory Drive, Columbus, GA 31901

Mystery at the Museum is a unique and interactive fundraiser taking place at The National Civil War Naval Museum on October 22nd - 30th!