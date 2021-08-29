Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fort Collins Journal
 5 days ago

(FORT COLLINS, CO) Fort Collins has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Collins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397VUe_0bgT2JY900

Outreach Event

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1725 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO

Outreach Event at City Park Church, 1725 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO 80521, Fort Collins, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:30 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niXJk_0bgT2JY900

2021 FCBR Installation and Awards

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1599 City Park Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521

FCBR's Annual Installation and Awards Ceremony PLUS Scott Peterson and his "10 Things for REALTORS" 2CE class - SEPT 24th at Club Tico!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzAa4_0bgT2JY900

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEgPp_0bgT2JY900

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47p9jF_0bgT2JY900

All Abilities Wheel-Throwing Class 9/23

Fort Collins, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2614 pleasant valley rd, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Flingin Pots presents Great Pottery Showdown - Foco Style!

Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins, CO
With Fort Collins Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

