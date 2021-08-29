What’s up Fort Collins: Local events calendar
(FORT COLLINS, CO) Fort Collins has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fort Collins area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1725 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO
Outreach Event at City Park Church, 1725 W Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO 80521, Fort Collins, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:30 am
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1599 City Park Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
FCBR's Annual Installation and Awards Ceremony PLUS Scott Peterson and his "10 Things for REALTORS" 2CE class - SEPT 24th at Club Tico!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 300 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 2614 pleasant valley rd, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Flingin Pots presents Great Pottery Showdown - Foco Style!
