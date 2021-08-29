York calendar: Coming events
(YORK, PA) York is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the York area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 34 W Philadelphia St, York, PA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, 7AM - 2PM Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: 34 West Philadelphia Street
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, York, PA 17401
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Free kid’s community rock painting class hosted by Haines Shoe House and sponsored by MADS Enterprises. Due to the original date’s unfortunate weather forecast, this event has been rescheduled in...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401
Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), York, PA 17401
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Comments / 1