Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, PA

York calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 5 days ago

(YORK, PA) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the York area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQbmF_0bgT2IfQ00

Central Market House

York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 34 W Philadelphia St, York, PA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, 7AM - 2PM Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: 34 West Philadelphia Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvjQE_0bgT2IfQ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, York, PA 17401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hulaj_0bgT2IfQ00

Free Kid’s Community Rock Painting Class

York, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Free kid’s community rock painting class hosted by Haines Shoe House and sponsored by MADS Enterprises. Due to the original date’s unfortunate weather forecast, this event has been rescheduled in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOeoR_0bgT2IfQ00

Greener Codorus Initiative

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 234 West Clarke Avenue, York, PA 17401

Join us for weekly vegetation maintenance to keep harmful chemicals like herbicides from being sprayed along the Codorus Creek in York City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJhim_0bgT2IfQ00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - York

York, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), York, PA 17401

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
York News Alert

York News Alert

York, PA
117
Followers
195
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With York News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mads Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy