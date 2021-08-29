Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Denver Broncos: How Jerry Jeudy Benefits From QB Change

By Richard Adkins
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews broke earlier this week that Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and there’s one player who is sure to benefit the most. Alright Broncos Country, I know the quarterback news might’ve not been what you wanted, however, we may finally see Jerry Jeudy at his best. Despite only being in year two, some were disappointed in his rookie play last season, but were his failures all on him? Let’s be honest, the Drew Lock to Jeudy connection was like trying to force a PlayStation disc into a Gamecube.

predominantlyorange.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

137K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Alright Broncos Country#Sportscenter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLmilehighsports.com

The hype around Jerry Jeudy breaking out in 2021 continues to build

Jerry Jeudy has had a remarkable training camp. Anyone in attendance can tell you as much. Last season was labeled ‘disappointing’ almost unanimously, and with good reason, yet Jeudy still managed to go over 800 yards as a rookie with one of the worst quarterback situations in football. That’s not too shabby.
NFLCBS Sports

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart and Top 150: Jerry Jeudy soaring, Darrell Henderson back to earth

This is the final trade chart update before the 2021 NFL season gets underway, and within it is a good lesson about betting on talent in Dynasty leagues. One of the biggest risers in redraft this offseason has been Jerry Jeudy, and that's reflected in the most recent trade chart. One of the biggest fallers in the past couple of days is Darrell Henderson, whose value had only recently peaked because of the injury to Cam Akers.
NFLCBS Sports

Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft trackers, offseason updates for Broncos receiver

Jerry Jeudy may have not been the first receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but the former Denver Broncos first-round pick was arguably the most hyped rookie in the 2020 class. Ultimately, Jeudy fell short of expectations -- at least in part due to quarterback play. The overarching narrative focused on Jeudy's dropped passes, but that statistic has very little bearing on Fantasy Football and tends to be overstated. Entering year two, the hype train hasn't fully taken off but could soon -- especially if Teddy Bridgewater takes over at quarterback.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jerry Jeudy’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s 2020 season consisted of ups and downs given the team’s quarterback situation. His fantasy football outlook and ADP are interesting in 2021 due to the return of receiver Courtland Sutton — is Jeudy the Broncos receiver to have on your roster this season?. Jerry...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Vic Fangio screwed up the QB decision, big time

Head coach Vic Fangio has announced that Theodore Edmond Bridgewater, Jr. is the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. That’s the wrong decision. I love Vic Fangio. In fact, I think he’s the best defensive mind the NFL has seen over the last generation. Teams have begun to ‘copy’ his...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy