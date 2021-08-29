Cancel
Charleston, SC

Charleston calendar: Events coming up

Charleston Post
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

A Queen's First King Daddy & Daughter Dance

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Address: 35 Prioleau Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Highstar Entertainment & Young Kingz Presents: A Queen's First King Daddy & Daughter Dance

2021 Day of the Dead 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Charleston, SC 29401

Day of the Dead starts on October 31st and ends on November 2, 2021.

7th Annual MUSC GI & Hepatology Conference & Alumni Reunion

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Annual updates on the investigation & management of a broad spectrum of digestive and liver diseases.

Sit a Spell | Dr. Kameelah Martin

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 161 Calhoun St, College of Charleston, Charleston, SC 29401

The Sit a Spell conversation series aims to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues presented in our exhibits.

The Ladies of Trio Drag Brunch

Charleston, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 139 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Monthly Drag Brunch located at Trio Night Club on Calhoun Street in Charleston, SC

Charleston Post

Charleston, SC
With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

