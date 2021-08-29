Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Events on the Green Bay calendar

Green Bay Daily
Green Bay Daily
(GREEN BAY, WI) Green Bay has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Green Bay:

15th Annual Autism Walk for Awareness

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 900 Greene Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Please join us for the 15th Annual Autism Awareness Walk on Sunday, September 19th at Green Isle Park in Green Bay.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Green Bay

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 202 Cherry St, Green Bay, WI 54301

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

19th Hole Party

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:20 PM

Address: 1025 Lombardi Avenue, #Suite 120, Ashwaubenon, WI 54304

Professional golf is back in Wisconsin and we’re celebrating in style at The Turn.

Yoga and Beer at Zambaldi Beer

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1649 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

Grab your mat and join Jenn Endries at the brewery, price includes yoga and 1 beer or glass of wine. Ground yourself and shine! Namaste!

BUNCO Girls Night

Green Bay, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2031 South Webster Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54301

The place to gather, connect & grow. A social gathering of friends and community - WINE most likely will be involved.

ABOUT

With Green Bay Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

