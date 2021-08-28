Karen Baird was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and an excellent artist and cook. She died in Wenatchee, WA, on August 16, 2021, at the age of 78, after a brief illness. The daughter of an orchardist, Karen grew up amongst the apple trees in Oroville, WA, before attending Eastern Washington University. After graduation, she moved to Port Orford, OR. Working as a middle school teacher, she bravely taught classrooms full of raucous teenage boys the finer points of cooking and home economics. She fell in love with a fellow teacher, Jim Baird, who had recently moved there from South Dakota, and they were soon married. A year later, they moved to Coos Bay, OR, where Karen taught at North Bay Junior High and they raised their two children. Their love blossomed into a passionate, playful, and loving marriage of 55 years. When Jim retired in 2000, the couple moved back to live alongside the lake in Oroville.