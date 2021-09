Florence, better known as "Flossie", passed away on August 23, 2021. She was born September 11, 1928, to John and Viola (Steuermann) Betz at Sutherland, IA; the youngest of eight children. Several years after the death of her father, when Flossie was 11 years old, the family moved to Washington and purchased a home up Peshastin Creek. She went to school and graduated from Peshastin, WA, High School.