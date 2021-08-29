Cancel
Mets: Noah Syndergaard's return delayed due to COVID-19

By Mark Powell
Cover picture for the articleNew York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated against the virus. Syndergaard was scheduled to make a rehab start in Brooklyn for the Cyclones on Sunday, but that process has been delayed, for now, as he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Luis Rojas described the delay as non-baseball related.

