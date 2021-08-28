Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Michael Westover Bartram

Wenatchee World
 8 days ago

(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA) Michael W. Bartram died at home near Shingletown, CA, on July 30, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on December 13, 1938, in Wenatchee, WA, to Keith Loren and Phyllis Westover Bartram. Mike graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957, the University of Washington with a BA in Philosophy in 1964, and the University of California, Hastings College of Law, with a JD in 1970. He practiced law in the District Attorney's Office in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, CA, from 1971 to 1999 and he was the elected District Attorney of Monterey County from 1985 to 1991.

www.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Obituaries
East Wenatchee, WA
Obituaries
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westover#Jazz#Wa#Wenatchee High School#Hastings College Of Law#Jd#The District Attorney#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy