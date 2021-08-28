Michael Westover Bartram

(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA) Michael W. Bartram died at home near Shingletown, CA, on July 30, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on December 13, 1938, in Wenatchee, WA, to Keith Loren and Phyllis Westover Bartram. Mike graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957, the University of Washington with a BA in Philosophy in 1964, and the University of California, Hastings College of Law, with a JD in 1970. He practiced law in the District Attorney's Office in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, CA, from 1971 to 1999 and he was the elected District Attorney of Monterey County from 1985 to 1991.