Worcester, MA

Worcester events coming soon

Worcester Post
Worcester Post
 5 days ago

(WORCESTER, MA) Live events are coming to Worcester.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Worcester area:

Wine and Cheese Pairing Experience feat. Smith's Country Cheese

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Barber Ave Higgins Armory Building, Worcester, MA

In this 90 minute class, you will be guided through a wine and cheese flight with a Certified Specialist of Wine. Take your wine and cheese pairing to an entirely new level with 5 delicious and...

Paint Nite: The Original Paint and Sip Party

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 258 Park Ave, Worcester, MA

YAY! We are now offering LIVE Events at Sake Bomb in Worcester. Paint, sip, laugh, eat - repeat! Now you can do all of your favorite things in one evening. Sake Bomb will provide the drinks and...

Elias and Shady Bayter Montenegro on Coffee Processing Techniques

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6 Brussels St, Worcester, MA

Join us for a live conversation about cutting-edge coffee processing techniques with Colombian Farmers Elias and Shady Bayter Montenegro. About this Event Owners and Operators of El Vergel Farm in...

New Employee Orientation Day-One (CMA & WMA)

Worcester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 309 Belmont St, Worcester, MA

Day One Activities:· Welcome to the Department of Mental Health · ID Badges, Keys · COVID Testing · Human Resource Paperwork· Compassionate Framework: A Trauma Informed and Person-Centered...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Worcester, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

ABOUT

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

