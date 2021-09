The Google Play Store is home to hundreds of thousands of games you can play. Be it any genre, mood, pricing, you can find a game for Android in every possible scenario. Some games rank better than others and usually show up on the homepage of the Play Store, while there exist a few hidden gems that go unnoticed. In today’s article, we will be going over the best Android games you can play in September 2021. The list is in no particular order or ranking, and we’ve mentioned both paid and free games, so suit yourself!