Live events coming up in Lily Bay Twp

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lily Bay Twp area:

2021 Seaplane Fly-In Tickets Greenville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: East Cove, Greenville, ME 04441

It's time for the 2021 Fly-In! Registration, camping, and tickets to all events including the Katahdin Dinner, Lobster and Steak dinner.

.22's and You: An Introduction to Rifles Guilford, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Big Pine Road, Willimantic, ME 04443

The Big Pine Gun Club Youth Foundation is holding a this clinic for youth ages 11-16.

Brad Hutchinson Project @ The Lakeshore House Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Join us for an evening of tunes outside on the deck. Emerging from the depths of Northern Maine in Aroostook County, Brad Hutchinson has been stirring up jams since 2010 and most recently with a...