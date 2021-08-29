Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Live events coming up in Lily Bay Twp

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LILY BAY TWP, ME) Lily Bay Twp has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lily Bay Twp area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZlGf_0bgT1d7C00

2021 Seaplane Fly-In Tickets

Greenville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: East Cove, Greenville, ME 04441

It's time for the 2021 Fly-In! Registration, camping, and tickets to all events including the Katahdin Dinner, Lobster and Steak dinner.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwKr3_0bgT1d7C00

.22's and You: An Introduction to Rifles

Guilford, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Big Pine Road, Willimantic, ME 04443

The Big Pine Gun Club Youth Foundation is holding a this clinic for youth ages 11-16.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBsWM_0bgT1d7C00

Brad Hutchinson Project @ The Lakeshore House

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 9 Tenney Hill Rd, Monson, ME

Join us for an evening of tunes outside on the deck. Emerging from the depths of Northern Maine in Aroostook County, Brad Hutchinson has been stirring up jams since 2010 and most recently with a...

Learn More

