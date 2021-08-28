(formerly of Wenatchee, WA) David Charles Spann, 33, of Palm Springs, CA, passed away on April 23, 2021. David was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents. Those left to cherish his memory are his father, William J. (Alison) Spann; mother, Sue (Dave) Pearson; Kandis, his partner of ten years, and the mother of his two children, son, Indiana, four years, and a daughter, Louanna, three years; his two brothers: William J. Spann III and Austin Spann: and his two half-brothers: Tom Kessler and Sean Kessler.