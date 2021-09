Beloved mother, Roberta Jane O’Neal, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021, with her family by her side, following a two year battle with cancer. Roberta was born on August 24, 1939, in Britton, SD. The family moved to Inglewood, CA, where she graduated from High School. She continued her education at Wenatchee Valley College and The Deaconess School of Nursing.