Saint Davids Church, VA

Saint Davids Church calendar: Coming events

St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 5 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are coming to Saint Davids Church.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Davids Church:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEGB0_0bgT1aT100

Women's Suffrage exhibit

Edinburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 514 Stoney Creek Blvd, Edinburg, VA

The Shenandoah County Library in Edinburg will host a traveling exhibit, We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia, on loan from the Library of Virginia from Aug. 30 through Oct. 9 to commemorate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UvDy_0bgT1aT100

Skyline Showdown Car, Truck and Bike Show

Front Royal, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 151 Skyline Vista Dr, Front Royal, VA

First annual Skyline Showdown will be a can't miss event filled with amazing cars, trucks bikes. We will have a fun day with music and food for the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2Ma8_0bgT1aT100

Waterfall Photography Workshop (4 Hour) in Shenandoah National Park

Luray, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3655 U.S. 211, Luray, VA 22835

Join Scott Turnmeyer for his most popular workshops, waterfalls in the Shenandoah National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7y1S_0bgT1aT100

Sunday Morning Worship

Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

Come worship with us and invite someone for them to learn the love of Jesus!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4rYB_0bgT1aT100

Shenandoah County Fair

Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Fairground Rd, Woodstock, VA

Schedule: 10:00am: Food Vendors Open12:00pm: All Livestock DUE ON GROUNDS12:30pm: 4-H/FFA Livestock Weigh-Ins (hogs, lambs, goats)1:00pm: County Tractor Pull

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church, VA
With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

