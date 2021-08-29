Cancel
Lawson, AR

Lawson calendar: Coming events

Lawson Voice
Lawson Voice
 5 days ago

(LAWSON, AR) Live events are lining up on the Lawson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lawson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AH8HC_0bgT1SM500

El Dorado High School Class of 2000- 21 Yr Reunion

El Dorado, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 104 E Oak, El Dorado, AR 71730

Get ready for the reunion of a lifetime! The El Dorado High School Class of 2000 is taking El Dorado by storm! Cheers to 21 Years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh8x5_0bgT1SM500

ADENA WITH MUSEUM CARD

Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

2 INDIAN BOOKS

Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Main St, Warren, AR

This entire sale is dedicated to Percy Morris, avid collector & wonderful person to have known. His widow has commissioned Mike Nichols Auctions to s...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipU83_0bgT1SM500

Club Championship – Wild Wings

Downsville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 433 Downsville Rd, Downsville, LA

Explore all upcoming championship events in Fairbanks, Louisiana, find information & tickets for upcoming championship events happening in Fairbanks, Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZlCd_0bgT1SM500

September CPR Certification

Camden, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 319 U.S. 278, Camden, AR 71701

Mr. Troy Tate will be teaching our CPR class this September at Calvary Baptist Church in Camden!

Lawson Voice

Lawson, AR
