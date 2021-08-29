Yeehaw Junction events calendar
(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are lining up on the Yeehaw Junction calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 2199 S Rock Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945
Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 15601 Midway Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945
We bring to you legendary artist which embodies the true essence of reggae music, with live instrumentals featuring Jahdon the broom man.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 2651 Minute Maid Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945
The Treasure Coast's only four day private farm experience and music festival! Come tour the farm, camp and listen to great music!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870
Genesis has appeared on HBO and Comic View alongside many well-known celebrity comedians to include Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870
It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.
