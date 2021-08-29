Yeehaw Junction events calendar

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are lining up on the Yeehaw Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Fort Pierce Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2199 S Rock Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

Port St. Lucie Reggae Super Fest Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 15601 Midway Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

We bring to you legendary artist which embodies the true essence of reggae music, with live instrumentals featuring Jahdon the broom man.

Harvest Music Fest: Farm to Grass Music Series Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2651 Minute Maid Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

The Treasure Coast's only four day private farm experience and music festival! Come tour the farm, camp and listen to great music!

Comedian Genesis at Daves Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Genesis has appeared on HBO and Comic View alongside many well-known celebrity comedians to include Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey.

Awaken Church Launch Day Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870

It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.