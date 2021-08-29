Cancel
Yeehaw Junction, FL

Yeehaw Junction events calendar

Yeehaw Junction News Alert
Yeehaw Junction News Alert
 5 days ago

(YEEHAW JUNCTION, FL) Live events are lining up on the Yeehaw Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yeehaw Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABZG5_0bgT1KXV00

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2199 S Rock Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xdh1N_0bgT1KXV00

Port St. Lucie Reggae Super Fest

Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 15601 Midway Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

We bring to you legendary artist which embodies the true essence of reggae music, with live instrumentals featuring Jahdon the broom man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8IwB_0bgT1KXV00

Harvest Music Fest: Farm to Grass Music Series

Fort Pierce, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 2651 Minute Maid Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34945

The Treasure Coast's only four day private farm experience and music festival! Come tour the farm, camp and listen to great music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMewx_0bgT1KXV00

Comedian Genesis at Daves

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3400 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Genesis has appeared on HBO and Comic View alongside many well-known celebrity comedians to include Bernie Mac and Steve Harvey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nF9j_0bgT1KXV00

Awaken Church Launch Day

Sebring, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 3750 US Highway 27 North, Sebring, FL 33870

It doesn't get much cooler than church in a movie theater with comfy seats, cup holders and concessions.

Yeehaw Junction News Alert

Yeehaw Junction, FL
