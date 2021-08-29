Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton calendar: Events coming up

 5 days ago

(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Trip #13 - Paddle, Backpack & Restore the Powwow with Chris and Susan — Boundary Waters Advisory Committee

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Ely, MN

This is a combination paddle and backpack work trip to the Powwow Trail in the BWCAW.

42nd Street

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...

Dirty Dancing

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

100 mins | Rated PG-13 | Drama Directed by Emile Ardolino | Starring Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Patrick Swayze Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family...

Introduction to Lightroom Classic

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Introduction to Lightroom Classic with Les Conrad $90 Register Wednesdays, August 25 and September 1, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Tuition: $80 Materials: $10 Registration...

ABOUT

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

