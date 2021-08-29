Winton calendar: Events coming up
(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:
Trip #13 - Paddle, Backpack & Restore the Powwow with Chris and Susan — Boundary Waters Advisory Committee
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Ely, MN
This is a combination paddle and backpack work trip to the Powwow Trail in the BWCAW.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN
120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN
100 mins | Rated PG-13 | Drama Directed by Emile Ardolino | Starring Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Patrick Swayze Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN
Introduction to Lightroom Classic with Les Conrad $90 Register Wednesdays, August 25 and September 1, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Tuition: $80 Materials: $10 Registration...
