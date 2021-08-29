Winton calendar: Events coming up

(WINTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Winton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winton:

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Ely, MN

This is a combination paddle and backpack work trip to the Powwow Trail in the BWCAW.

42nd Street Ely, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...

Dirty Dancing Ely, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

100 mins | Rated PG-13 | Drama Directed by Emile Ardolino | Starring Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Patrick Swayze Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family...

Introduction to Lightroom Classic Ely, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Introduction to Lightroom Classic with Les Conrad $90 Register Wednesdays, August 25 and September 1, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Tuition: $80 Materials: $10 Registration...