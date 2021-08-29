Cancel
White Oak, SC

What’s up White Oak: Local events calendar

White Oak News Alert
 5 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Oak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLv2O_0bgT1AiF00

1st Annual Blood Drive

Blythewood, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Blythewood, SC 29016

The AAH Foundation is hosting their 1st Annual Blood Drive!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sP7MR_0bgT1AiF00

Martha’s Market

Irmo, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063

Free event Saturday, September 11 from 9am-1pm! Breakfast & lunch available for purchase. Want to shop early? Join us Friday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeTN9_0bgT1AiF00

Fullness of Joy Retreat 2021

Liberty Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: S of Hwy 97, Liberty Hill, SC 29074

We look forward to finally getting back together at Nosoca Pines Ranch to worship and fellowship together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezL31_0bgT1AiF00

Lake Murray Family Meeting — The Courage Center

Chapin, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Chapin, SC

This meeting is mutual aid group grounded in the family dynamic or individuals suffering from a loved on (youth) fighting addiction. It's a place to cope, learn skills, and participate in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Vb0K_0bgT1AiF00

Blythewood Park Community Meeting

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Richland County Recreation Commission will have a community meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blythewood Park 126 Boney Road, Blythewood SC 29016. The meeting’s goal...

White Oak News Alert

White Oak News Alert

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

