What’s up White Oak: Local events calendar
(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are lining up on the White Oak calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around White Oak:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 300 Main Street, Blythewood, SC 29016
The AAH Foundation is hosting their 1st Annual Blood Drive!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063
Free event Saturday, September 11 from 9am-1pm! Breakfast & lunch available for purchase. Want to shop early? Join us Friday!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: S of Hwy 97, Liberty Hill, SC 29074
We look forward to finally getting back together at Nosoca Pines Ranch to worship and fellowship together.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Chapin, SC
This meeting is mutual aid group grounded in the family dynamic or individuals suffering from a loved on (youth) fighting addiction. It's a place to cope, learn skills, and participate in the...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
The Richland County Recreation Commission will have a community meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blythewood Park 126 Boney Road, Blythewood SC 29016. The meeting’s goal...
Comments / 0