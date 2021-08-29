What’s up Victory: Local events calendar
(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Victory area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH
In the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 115 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury, VT
USA, Rated PG-13, 82 Minutes Director: Jamila WignotCast: Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison, George Faison Showtimes:Wednesday through Sunday – 7:00 pm (no screenings Monday and Tuesday)Sunday ...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 170 Middle St, Lancaster, NH
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: Box 343, 1 Back Fairground Rd, Lyndonville, VT
The Caledonia County Fair brings you the best in old-fashioned fun plus the freshest family entertainment you'll find anywhere in Vermont! See you in August for the 175th Fair!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH
Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected...
