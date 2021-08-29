What’s up Victory: Local events calendar

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victory area:

The Addams Family Tickets | Whitefield | TodayTix Whitefield, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH

In the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love.

Ailey St Johnsbury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury, VT

USA, Rated PG-13, 82 Minutes Director: Jamila WignotCast: Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison, George Faison Showtimes:Wednesday through Sunday – 7:00 pm (no screenings Monday and Tuesday)Sunday ...

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 170 Middle St, Lancaster, NH

« All Programming Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster August 31 @ 8:00 am

Celebrating our 175th Fair! Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Box 343, 1 Back Fairground Rd, Lyndonville, VT

The Caledonia County Fair brings you the best in old-fashioned fun plus the freshest family entertainment you'll find anywhere in Vermont! See you in August for the 175th Fair!

Kinky Boots Whitefield, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected...