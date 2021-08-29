Cancel
Victory, VT

What’s up Victory: Local events calendar

(VICTORY, VT) Live events are lining up on the Victory calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Victory area:

The Addams Family Tickets | Whitefield | TodayTix

Whitefield, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH

In the creepy and kooky world of the Addams family, happy is sad and pain is joy - until daughter Wednesday falls in love.

Ailey

St Johnsbury, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 115 Eastern Ave, St Johnsbury, VT

USA, Rated PG-13, 82 Minutes Director: Jamila WignotCast: Alvin Ailey, Judith Jamison, George Faison Showtimes:Wednesday through Sunday – 7:00 pm (no screenings Monday and Tuesday)Sunday ...

Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster

Lancaster, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 170 Middle St, Lancaster, NH

« All Programming Weeks Medical Center – Lancaster August 31 @ 8:00 am

Celebrating our 175th Fair!

Lyndonville, Lyndon, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Box 343, 1 Back Fairground Rd, Lyndonville, VT

The Caledonia County Fair brings you the best in old-fashioned fun plus the freshest family entertainment you'll find anywhere in Vermont! See you in August for the 175th Fair!

Kinky Boots

Whitefield, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 389 Lancaster Rd, Whitefield, NH

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected...

ABOUT

With Victory News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

