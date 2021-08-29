Sawyers Bar events coming soon

(SAWYERS BAR, CA) Live events are coming to Sawyers Bar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sawyers Bar:

Hidden Treasures: A Journey down the River Klamath River, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Hidden Treasures: A Journey down the River . Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Klamath River and ., 3 day retreat made to draw you closer to Him so you can be off and...

1st Annual Weed Chamber Cornhole Tournament Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

1st Annual Weed Chamber of Commerce Cornhole Tournament! $50/2 person Team. Register in advance online at www.weedchamber.com. **$500 -1st Place, $250 - 2nd Place, $150. - 3rd. **Standard...

Meet and Greet Meet the Mission Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 954 North Old Stage Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

We want to meet with you, the people who have helped make what we do possible.

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Yreka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.