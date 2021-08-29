Live events on the horizon in Primrose

(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are coming to Primrose.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Primrose area:

Owsley County Farmers' Market Booneville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 177 Shepherd Rd, Booneville, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays: 9:00 am - SelloutSaturdays: 9:00 am - Sellout Location:Owsley County High School Farm, 177

The Birth Well Childbirth Class Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 406 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403

3 Hour In-Person Class from Experienced Educators, Birth Doulas, and Parents! Expert Tips & Tricks to Handle Labor and Enjoy Birth!

Restless Leg String Band & Phoebe White & Kristi Miller Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 10981 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, KY 40403

An evening of stellar Bluegrass & Country Western music. Featuring high demand artists in a festival setting with vendors & camping

Berea Scrap and Craft Retreat 2022 Berea, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Main Street N., Berea, KY 40403

Join us for a relaxing weekend Scrap and Craft Retreat at the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel located in Berea, KY.

Tea & Coffee para el Alma Sebúlcor Stanton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40380 Segovia

Tea & Coffee para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.