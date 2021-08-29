Live events on the horizon in Primrose
(PRIMROSE, KY) Live events are coming to Primrose.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Primrose area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 177 Shepherd Rd, Booneville, KY
Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesdays: 9:00 am - SelloutSaturdays: 9:00 am - Sellout Location:Owsley County High School Farm, 177
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 406 Chestnut Street, Berea, KY 40403
3 Hour In-Person Class from Experienced Educators, Birth Doulas, and Parents! Expert Tips & Tricks to Handle Labor and Enjoy Birth!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 10981 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Berea, KY 40403
An evening of stellar Bluegrass & Country Western music. Featuring high demand artists in a festival setting with vendors & camping
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM
Address: 100 Main Street N., Berea, KY 40403
Join us for a relaxing weekend Scrap and Craft Retreat at the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel located in Berea, KY.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: Plaza Mayor, 1, 40380 Segovia
Tea & Coffee para el Alma: tarde filosófica tipo coach + alimentación.
Comments / 0