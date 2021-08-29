Sandy Valley calendar: Coming events
(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 9275 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89178
Guess what has returned?... Community yoga with Yoga! New city, same Vibes.
Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 12:00 PM
Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183
A Pop Up Hands-On Bee-Themed Museum by the American Beekeeping Federation
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV
THERE IS AN ENTRANCE FEE OF $10 PER VEHICLE FOR NV RESIDENTS AND $15 FOR OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS AND WE CAN ONLY ACCEPT CASH AT THIS TIME. Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Join us for our annual Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 12300 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Henderson, NV 89044
5th Annual Wine, Women, & Shoes Event Benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children
