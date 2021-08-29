Cancel
Sandy Valley, NV

Sandy Valley calendar: Coming events

Sandy Valley Daily
Sandy Valley Daily
 5 days ago

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwOhs_0bgT0rBv00

Community Yoga

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 9275 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Guess what has returned?... Community yoga with Yoga! New city, same Vibes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09JRGq_0bgT0rBv00

American Beekeeping Federation's Kids and Bees Event, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

A Pop Up Hands-On Bee-Themed Museum by the American Beekeeping Federation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMVWG_0bgT0rBv00

Afternoon Yoga on the Meadow

Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

THERE IS AN ENTRANCE FEE OF $10 PER VEHICLE FOR NV RESIDENTS AND $15 FOR OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS AND WE CAN ONLY ACCEPT CASH AT THIS TIME. Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojgql_0bgT0rBv00

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Join us for our annual Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeNi5_0bgT0rBv00

Wine, Women, and Shoes

Henderson, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12300 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Henderson, NV 89044

5th Annual Wine, Women, & Shoes Event Benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley Daily

Sandy Valley, NV
With Sandy Valley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

