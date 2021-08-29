Sandy Valley calendar: Coming events

(SANDY VALLEY, NV) Sandy Valley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sandy Valley area:

Community Yoga Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 9275 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89178

Guess what has returned?... Community yoga with Yoga! New city, same Vibes.

American Beekeeping Federation's Kids and Bees Event, Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 9777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89183

A Pop Up Hands-On Bee-Themed Museum by the American Beekeeping Federation

Afternoon Yoga on the Meadow Blue Diamond, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6375 NV-159, Blue Diamond, NV

THERE IS AN ENTRANCE FEE OF $10 PER VEHICLE FOR NV RESIDENTS AND $15 FOR OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS AND WE CAN ONLY ACCEPT CASH AT THIS TIME. Come stretch your body and relax your spirit! Trained yoga...

Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Join us for our annual Shop Small Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino.

Wine, Women, and Shoes Henderson, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12300 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Henderson, NV 89044

5th Annual Wine, Women, & Shoes Event Benefiting St. Jude’s Ranch for Children