Live events on the horizon in Pine Grove

(PINE GROVE, OR) Live events are coming to Pine Grove.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pine Grove:

Lap Swim Tue 6-7:30am - Madras, OR 2021 Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1195 SE Kemper Way, Madras, OR

Description Session is 90 minutes. 1 Lap swimmer per lane. Lanes have been modified to allow more space available for lap swimmers. Laps are side (window) to side (bleachers) and are 17 yards...

HERO MONDAY DRAWINGS Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

AUGUST 30TH | 1PM-4PM Win TOP PRIZE $500 Bonus Slot Play! Must be a HERO to be eligible. Earn or receive entries every Monday in AUGUST. Proof of service required.

Railroad Memorabilia Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Vintage Railroad Collectibles. This is an estate collection of Albert Farrow. Many of the books are signed by the authors to Al Farrow. At the end of this auction are some Vintage model train...

Grocery Outlet $3 Off — Columbia Community Connection News Mid-Columbia Region The Dalles, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1300 W 6th St, The Dalles, OR

Get $3 off your shopping at Grocery Outlet! Just download, scan and go.

White River Store “Dig”& Pine Grove 180-degree Viewpoint Hike (2PM SEPT 13) Tygh Valley, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 83091 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, OR 97063

What if you could go back in time to an old country store from the 1930s or possibly to a forgotten trading post from Oregon Trail days?