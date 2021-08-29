Live events coming up in Pacific House

(PACIFIC HOUSE, CA) Live events are coming to Pacific House.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pacific House:

WNS at Marco's Cafe Lotus, Coloma, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7221 CA-49, Lotus, CA

Come out and enjoy great wine, beer, and food outside on the deck while listening to the sweet sounds of WNS!

C.T. English Class of 1987 Reunion Placerville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6581 Butterfield Way, Placerville, CA 95667

Let's all get together and catch up at Tanja's amazing Adobe del Cielo in Placerville!

Girl Scouts Sisterhood STRIKES Again Pollock Pines, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2667 Sanders Dr # 1, Pollock Pines, CA

Are you and your daughter interested in learning more about Girl Scouts in Placerville, Pollock Pines, Camino, Somerset, Mt. Aukum, Coloma, Diamond Springs and El Dorado? Join us for a fun night...

Worship Night! | Green Valley Community Church Placerville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville, CA

Summer Worship is here - Sunday night at 6 PM - June 13 • July 25 • August 29

Dead Winter Carpenter Concert Georgetown, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 6530 Wentworth Springs Road, Georgetown, CA 95634

This five-piece Alt-Country band from Lake Tahoe will perform a blend of progressive bluegrass, roots rock, and folk music.