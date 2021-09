Reagan Raabe scored two goals in Nebraska's season opener at Barbara Hibner Stadium as the Huskers defeated Western Illinois, 3-0, on Thursday evening. The sophomore recorded her first goal of the night in the 12th minute of the match, firing a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal off a feed from Abbey Schwarz. Eleanor Dale was also awarded an assist as she set up the play with a lateral pass from the left side of the field.