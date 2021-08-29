Cancel
Newell, CA

Live events on the horizon in Newell

Newell Today
 5 days ago

(NEWELL, CA) Newell is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAluB_0bgT0ZUx00

Ministers In Training — Refuge City Church

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Ministers In Training at 1765 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603-4357, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QunVW_0bgT0ZUx00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tulelake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISUTn_0bgT0ZUx00

Malin Museum

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfgjR_0bgT0ZUx00

Spiritual Mission w/ Fr. Mullady - "Growth in Grace and Prayer"

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 815 High Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Join us this October for our Spiritual Mission on Growth in Grace and Prayer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMfhY_0bgT0ZUx00

August Board Meeting

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR

August Board Meeting at Drive Line Service & Radiator King, 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, Klamath Falls, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Newell, CA
With Newell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

