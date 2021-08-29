Live events on the horizon in Newell
(NEWELL, CA) Newell is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newell:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR
Ministers In Training at 1765 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603-4357, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR
Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.\n
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 815 High Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97601
Join us this October for our Spiritual Mission on Growth in Grace and Prayer!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR
August Board Meeting at Drive Line Service & Radiator King, 3369 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, Klamath Falls, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm to 07:00 pm
