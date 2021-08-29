Cancel
New Shoreham, RI

What's up New Shoreham: Local events calendar

Posted by 
New Shoreham News Beat
New Shoreham News Beat
 5 days ago

(NEW SHOREHAM, RI) Live events are coming to New Shoreham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Shoreham area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3YMw_0bgT0Wqm00

SEA GLASS FESTIVAL

Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 321 ATLANTIC AVE. MISQUAMICUT BEACH, WESTERLY, RI 02891

VARIOUS ARTIST CREATIONS ON DISPLAY AND FOR PURCHASE, WITH OCEAN THEMED CREATIONS, FAMILY EVENT,FREE ADMISSION,SUPPORTING LOCAL CHARITYS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXtNV_0bgT0Wqm00

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at TAPPED APPLE

Westerly, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 37 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utz25_0bgT0Wqm00

Dr. Westchesterson

New Shoreham, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 34 Ocean Ave, New Shoreham, RI

The Dr. straps on they keytar for an afternoon of sun soaked jams. One of Block Island's favorite Sunday Funday activities! Featuring Rob Davis, Kat Kiley, Dominic Nardini from School of Fish and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FglYS_0bgT0Wqm00

Bible Study for All Ages

Bradford, Westerly, RI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 80 Alton Bradford Rd, Bradford, RI

Come join us for Bible Study. The spiritual growth of Christians is very important to us here at CSBC. That is why we offer Bible study classes and Small Groups to help equip you on your lifelong...

Learn More

“High Quality Compost Production and Tour of Earth Care Farm”

Charlestown, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 89A Country Drive, Charlestown, RI 02813

Living soil is the foundation of our well-being. Learn what it takes to make high quality OMRI listed Merner's Gold Compost.

Learn More

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham News Beat

New Shoreham, RI
With New Shoreham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

