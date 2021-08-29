New Post events calendar

(NEW POST, WI) New Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the New Post area:

Coneflower Trilogy $28 Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Coneflower Trilogy This class is for painters with some watercolor experience. We will create a fairly loose painting of coneflowers. We will also glaze, negative paint and add a few darks to...

The Smokin' Loons at The Landing on Long Lake Sarona, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: N1262 County Hwy M, Sarona, WI

The Smokin Loons at The Landing on Long Lake Hosted By The Smokin Loons. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Sarona., Join us on the patio for live music, drinks, and dinner!

Trivia Night Stone Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5768N 4th St S, Stone Lake, WI

It's the final night of summer trivia. So grab your smartest friends and get to the wine shop on Tuesday to have some fun and help support a great cause. Don't have any smart friends? Make some...

K.B.I. (Kampground Bureau of Investigation) Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 11544 US Hwy 63, Hayward, WI

Attention all detectives! The K.B.I. needs your help to reveal the mystery at the Hayward KOA! Bring your sleuthing skills and magnifying glass to uncover the fun of the water slide, free Friday...

Memorial service Hayward, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 10655 Nyman Ave, Hayward, WI

Find the obituary of Daniel Paullin Sr. (1948 - 2021) from Hayward, WI. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.