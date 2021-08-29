Mckenzie Bridge events calendar

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.

These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:

Marisa Mutchler House Concert with ELLSWORTH! Camp Sherman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a music filled night under the pines in Camp Sherman, OR with local favorite, ELLSWORTH. About this Event On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a...

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 842 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703

Pub Run to Deschutes Brewing! Sept 1st @5:30pm. Celebrate this awesome collaboration with us!

Gateway Show - Bend Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 42 Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Bend, OR 97703

Stand-up comics tell their BEST jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get WAY TOO HIGH, then come back to attempt to you more!

An evening with Keith Greeninger @ Angeline's Bakery Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 121 W Main Ave, Sisters, OR

As a singer-songwriter, Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart-wrenching vocals. His masterfully...

Wine on The Deck: Bow & Arrow Wines Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 13300 US-20, Sisters, OR

Bow & Arrow is a full fledged, subterranean winery located in Northeast Portland. Fruit is sourced from a small group of reliably outstanding farmers who were willing to take a risk grafting or...