Mckenzie Bridge, OR

Mckenzie Bridge events calendar

Posted by 
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
Mckenzie Bridge Updates
 5 days ago

(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnnoU_0bgT0Hr700

Marisa Mutchler House Concert with ELLSWORTH!

Camp Sherman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a music filled night under the pines in Camp Sherman, OR with local favorite, ELLSWORTH. About this Event On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8Wt8_0bgT0Hr700

FootZone “Run Hoppy” Shoe & Pub Run Event!

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 842 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703

Pub Run to Deschutes Brewing! Sept 1st @5:30pm. Celebrate this awesome collaboration with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVXDE_0bgT0Hr700

Gateway Show - Bend

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 42 Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Bend, OR 97703

Stand-up comics tell their BEST jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get WAY TOO HIGH, then come back to attempt to you more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTEWf_0bgT0Hr700

An evening with Keith Greeninger @ Angeline's Bakery

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 121 W Main Ave, Sisters, OR

As a singer-songwriter, Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart-wrenching vocals. His masterfully...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VN77_0bgT0Hr700

Wine on The Deck: Bow & Arrow Wines

Sisters, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 13300 US-20, Sisters, OR

Bow & Arrow is a full fledged, subterranean winery located in Northeast Portland. Fruit is sourced from a small group of reliably outstanding farmers who were willing to take a risk grafting or...

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge Updates

Mckenzie Bridge, OR
ABOUT

With Mckenzie Bridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

