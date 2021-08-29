Mckenzie Bridge events calendar
(MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mckenzie Bridge calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Mckenzie Bridge area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a music filled night under the pines in Camp Sherman, OR with local favorite, ELLSWORTH. About this Event On August 21, 2021 join Marisa Mutchler for a...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 842 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703
Pub Run to Deschutes Brewing! Sept 1st @5:30pm. Celebrate this awesome collaboration with us!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 42 Northwest Hawthorne Avenue, Bend, OR 97703
Stand-up comics tell their BEST jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get WAY TOO HIGH, then come back to attempt to you more!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 121 W Main Ave, Sisters, OR
As a singer-songwriter, Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart-wrenching vocals. His masterfully...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 13300 US-20, Sisters, OR
Bow & Arrow is a full fledged, subterranean winery located in Northeast Portland. Fruit is sourced from a small group of reliably outstanding farmers who were willing to take a risk grafting or...
