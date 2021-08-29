Mesita events coming up

(MESITA, NM) Mesita is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesita:

Funding Students Instead of Systems: The Case for Educational Freedom Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Mountain Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Corey DeAngelis: Funding Students Instead of Systems: The Case for Educational Freedom

OAKNM: Working Session Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1429 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Every New Mexico student deserves the opportunity to attend a high quality school. OAKNM is working to create these opportunities.

Pre-Retirement Seminar Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Seminar for City of ABQ employees who have 3 years or less for retirement.

Westside Breakfast Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 6311 Riverside Plaza Lane, Albuquerque, NM 87120

The Westside Breakfast meets again! RSVP is requested. See you soon!

ROUNDUP in ALBUQUERQUE at ROUTE 66 CASINO with #vanlife YouTuber, Scott Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Rio Puerco, Albuquerque, NM 87121

ROUNDUP at Route 66 Casino with #vanlifers, enthusiasts & wannabes for van tour, Q&A with YouTube vanlifer, Scott of Go Small. Live Large!