Mesita, NM

Mesita events coming up

Mesita Updates
 5 days ago

(MESITA, NM) Mesita is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesita:

Funding Students Instead of Systems: The Case for Educational Freedom

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Mountain Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Corey DeAngelis: Funding Students Instead of Systems: The Case for Educational Freedom

OAKNM: Working Session

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1429 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87104

Every New Mexico student deserves the opportunity to attend a high quality school. OAKNM is working to create these opportunities.

Pre-Retirement Seminar

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5500 Glenrio Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105

Seminar for City of ABQ employees who have 3 years or less for retirement.

Westside Breakfast

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 6311 Riverside Plaza Lane, Albuquerque, NM 87120

The Westside Breakfast meets again! RSVP is requested. See you soon!

ROUNDUP in ALBUQUERQUE at ROUTE 66 CASINO with #vanlife YouTuber, Scott

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Rio Puerco, Albuquerque, NM 87121

ROUNDUP at Route 66 Casino with #vanlifers, enthusiasts & wannabes for van tour, Q&A with YouTube vanlifer, Scott of Go Small. Live Large!

Mesita, NM
With Mesita Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

